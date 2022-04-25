LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first NFL Draft to take place in Las Vegas happens in a few days but already there is plenty of merchandise for the big event.

The NFL Las Vegas store is at the Forum Shops at Caesars and it has the largest selection of draft merchandise. There’s everything from clothing to collectible and novelty items.

Stephanie Oliver, a buyer for the store, said it’s been exciting stocking the store and there are lots of items that can only be found in this store.

“It’s been fantastic and we still have new merchandise coming in today and tomorrow,” she said.

NFL Las Vegas Draft Store (KLAS)

Throughout the week, the NFL Las Vegas store will feature events, and appearances and offer several gifts with purchase.

Fans from all 32 teams will find products to express their team pride.

There are also extended hours for the store if you want to run to the shop before the draft begins Thursday, April 28.

The store opens at 11 a.m. Monday.

Here is the schedule for this week — which is subject to change.