LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first NFL Draft to take place in Las Vegas happens in a few days but already there is plenty of merchandise for the big event.
The NFL Las Vegas store is at the Forum Shops at Caesars and it has the largest selection of draft merchandise. There’s everything from clothing to collectible and novelty items.
Stephanie Oliver, a buyer for the store, said it’s been exciting stocking the store and there are lots of items that can only be found in this store.
“It’s been fantastic and we still have new merchandise coming in today and tomorrow,” she said.
Throughout the week, the NFL Las Vegas store will feature events, and appearances and offer several gifts with purchase.
Fans from all 32 teams will find products to express their team pride.
There are also extended hours for the store if you want to run to the shop before the draft begins Thursday, April 28.
The store opens at 11 a.m. Monday.
Here is the schedule for this week — which is subject to change.
- Monday, April 25:
- First 50 fans who purchase a New Era NFL Draft Cap between Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 27 will get to meet and take a photo with Las Vegas Raiders’ Legend Charles Woodson in the store on April 27 from 6-7 PM
- Wednesday, April 27:
- Meet and greet with Las Vegas Raiders’ Legend Charles Woodson from 6-7 PM with prior purchase only
- New Era 360 Photo Booth free from 4-8 PM
- Free water bottle for customers who make a purchase with their Visa card (while supplies last from April 27 – May 1)
- Customers who purchase a New Era Draft Cap can add one of seven commemorative side patches (while supplies last from April 27 – May 1)
- Thursday, April 28:
- First 50 fans who purchase a pair of Oakley eyewear will receive a free pair of commemorative Oakley lenses
- Friday, April 29:
- Meet and greet with Las Vegas Raiders’ Legend Rod Martin from 1-2 PM
- Saturday, April 30:
- Meet and greet with Cincinnati Bengals’ Legend & Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz from1-2 PM