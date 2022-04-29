LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oddsmaker Kenny White has some recommendations for the Raiders as their draft picks near … but one of his choices is already gone.

White, known as “The Wizard of Odds,” projected Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis for the Raiders at the 86th pick of the draft, but the Washington Commanders took him at No. 47.

White’s other recommendation for the Raiders’ upcoming picks: