LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every football-loving kid watches the NFL Draft dreaming about their day, and for 32 young men taking the first round, this is their life, and their lives are about to change.

8 News Now spoke to Ikem Ikwonu, projected top 10 and the prodigious but talented tackler at North Carolina State, and he said he is savoring the city and the stage.

“Special is an understatement, it’s just such a blessing just to be here and be able to go through this process,” Ikwonu said. “I mean, I’m one out of 20 guys here, out of everyone across football, you can’t not just feel blessed, it’s just great.”

Everyone near the Draft stage all share hope as everyone is undefeated, and that same feeling is felt by the players, including Nakobe Dean from a small town in Mississippi.

“Not too many people get to be in this position, to even be invited to the NFL draft is just crazy, being able to have this opportunity is just a blessing, I thank God for it,” Dean said.

The Strip lit up on Thursday with many different fans intermingling as the NFL capital for the weekend kicked off the Draft.