LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed and former Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder have their own draft day memories.

Reed said a lot has changed.

“All the glitz and glamour weren’t like it is now,” he said.

“These guys’ lives are going to change. Once they get drafted and go to their team right away, they’re going to be in playbooks. And they’re going to be able to either have the chance to make the team,” Reed said.

And there are no guarantees. “There’s no such thing as ‘Yeah, I made it, because I got drafted.’ No, you gotta start showing out. And your life changes because of that,” Reed said.

Schroeder remembers when he was drafted in 1984, he was sitting at home with his parents.

“I got a phone call saying that I was going to be on a flight the next day to start my career,” Schroeder said. “Now you gotta go prove yourself.”

Schroeder did just that, throwing for 114 touchdowns in a 10-year career that began with Washington and led to the Raiders, where he played for five years before finishing with Cincinnati and Arizona.

Reed was a fourth-round pick who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills.