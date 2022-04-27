LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Chris Maathuis interviewed to world-renowned sports artist, Rob Prior who first started painting at the age of 13 and sold his first piece of art for $1,000.

Fast forward to 2022, where some of his art now sells for $1M.

Prior tells 8 News Now he has 32 pieces of the paintings which are being donated to the NFL Draft Foundation.

Prior says it’s an honor to support the foundation in such a special way.

“Why not do some good in the world,” Prior tells 8 News Now. “It’s my honor to do that and to help out where I can.”

He says his years of experience have put him in a place where he’s a living artist and now able to sell his art.

“I want to bring fine art into sports and I can capture moments live and quickly,” Prior said. “I think when you get to see that, you get to see the soul of the art and what it’s doing, it’s different than looking at a picture because it’s got this art and this movement.”