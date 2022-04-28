LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is going to be vibrating during the 2022 NFL Draft with so many events in town.

Some of the world’s biggest and brightest stars are all in Las Vegas for the NFL draft. And when you’re in the entertainment capital of the world with hundreds of restaurants and hotels, where do you go? Where do you want to be seen and how do you actually get in?

8 News Now spoke with a VIP concierge service for the top eight draft hotspots.

Some travelers call Christopher Bellot, who is the founder of Quiet 11, and he was busy leading up to Draft week trying to get his clients into several hotspots.

Talking about hotels, Bellot said the Bungalow Suites at the Cosmopolitan is the best high-energy party suite in town, with three levels of pure beach house fantasy and a view overlooking the Strip and the NFL Draft stage.

He also mentioned the Wynn Fairway Villas, which have the perfect mixture of relaxation and being in the middle of the Strip’s action.

“You’re right in the heart of the action, yet you’re a world away,” he said. “You’re looking out onto that beautiful golf course with the trees and the birds and the waterfall, yet you’re right in the action, you have direct access, and maybe the most important asset for them, they have a rear entrance, completely private.”

The last, but not least, of his top three hotel picks is the Crockfords Palace Suites.

“These are 7,000 square feet of cinematic luxury,” Bellot said. “You have everything from a movie room, four master suites, outdoor pool, cabana, butler service, over the top in the best way.”

Another hotspot to have some fun, he said, is Drai’s at The Cromwell.

“Drai’s right on the rooftop overlooking the Strip, they’re going heavy this weekend with Rick Ross, the hip-hop legend,” he said.

Another top hotspot he suggested is Tao Beach, coming off a multimillion dollar refresh, alongside Brand New Alle Lounge on the 66th floor at Resorts World.

“It has one of the best views of the Strip, dead center looking down the Strip, it’s unbelievable — craft cocktails, reserve spirits, and high limit private game,” he continued.

Bellot said his number one hotspot is Delilah at the Wynn, one of the toughest tables to get in the country — it’s a four month waiting list to get in.