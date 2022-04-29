LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people were coming out on Friday night in Las Vegas, especially to experience day two of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many people, even locals, were making their way down to the NFL Experience and red carpet, and while many thought getting around would be difficult, the Las Vegas Monorail makes it fairly easy.

People going down to enjoy the Experience were going to the Convention Center Silver Lot, paying $2, and riding over to the event.

“This is beautiful man, just park your car, get on it, prove you’re a Vegas resident, just show your ID, and come right back again,” said Willie Jones.

“We don’t use it much, but look forward to using it for this purpose,” said Sheri Smith

You can get merchandise from many shops, including the official NFL Store in Caesars Palace and plenty of pop-up up shops around the Experience and the Strip.