LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just like Lollapalooza, but with the NFL instead of music, the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas has it all for fans.

Fans can meet players, see the Vince Lombardi trophy, and put their skills to the test with many competitions at the free Experience all Draft weekend.

One of the most important parts of the game is the field goal, and 8 News Now spoke to Andrew, who was running the field goal competition all day Thursday.

Andrew said he spotted some budding talent among fans.

“Honestly, they’re doing pretty darn well,” he said. “Got a few sailing over the net, which has been a bit of a problem, a few have gone into the alley, but overall we’re doing pretty good.”

The competition will be happening at the Draft Experience until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturday.