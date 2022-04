LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are events all week for the NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas and 8 News Now has compiled a list. There are free events at the Draft Experience and the Draft Theater behind the High Roller and the LINQ as well as numerous other events. To attend the free events, you will need an NFL OnePass. You can register at this link or download the NFL OnePass app on your phone.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

The Draft Experience (noon – 9 p.m. behind the High Roller and The LINQ) (NFL OnePass needed)

The NFL’s interactive football theme park will feature games and clinics, food and beverages, and exclusive merchandise at the NFL shop. There’s also a 40-yard dash, a vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl rings display, and live autograph sessions with current NFL players and legends at the Panini Autograph Stage. Register for free NFL OnePass here.

At the conclusion of the Draft each day, there will be free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only. To see when Weezer and the other performances are happening, click this link.

The NFL’s top prospects will take the stage on the Fountains of Bellagio, where they will make media rounds on the Red Carpet before heading to the Draft Theater where draft picks will take place. The Red Carpet will also play host to several local Las Vegas acts throughout the three-day event. April 28-30; Prospects take the carpet April 28, 2 p.m.

The marquee takeover will happen at resorts along the Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada National Guard will conduct a flyover above the Fountains of Bellagio.

There will be nightly projection shows at the Fountains of Bellagio.

The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase all 32 NFL teams. This will happen on Thursday and Friday.

All Clark County residents are encouraged to join Raider Nation and show their pride by wearing their favorite Raiders gear to work, and school, while running errands, shopping, and throughout the day. Raiders players are appearing in announcement videos to encourage involvement and galvanize our community. The Raiders will also host a Raiders Junior Training Camp (RJTC) for students at Wolff Elementary School that will include an appearance by Raider Rusher making classroom visits. RJTCs are free hour-long youth football clinics facilitated by the Raiders for boys and girls ages 7-12 and emphasizes education, exercise, and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The camp’s curriculum was developed so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, County Commissioner Jim Gibson, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will hold a news conference at noon to kick off NFL Draft 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders have assisted in identifying local high school student-athletes who will help with the traditional cap and jersey presentation during the NFL Draft. The Southern Nevada student-athletes will also get the opportunity to go behind the scenes, where they will interact with NFL prospects and receive a firsthand look at the Draft production.

First 50 fans who purchase a pair of Oakley eyewear will receive a free pair of commemorative Oakley lenses. Free water bottle for customers who make a purchase with their Visa card (while supplies last until May 1). Customers who purchase a New Era Draft Cap can add one of seven commemorative side patches (while supplies until May 1).

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior will be custom painting 38 draft picks live on stage from April 27 through April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

The Draft Experience (noon – 9 p.m. behind the High Roller and The LINQ) (NFL OnePass needed)

The NFL’s interactive football theme park will feature games and clinics, food and beverages, and exclusive merchandise at the NFL shop. There’s also a 40-yard dash, a vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl rings display, and live autograph sessions with current NFL players and legends at the Panini Autograph Stage. Register for free NFL OnePass here.

At the conclusion of the Draft each day, there will be free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only. To see when Ice Cube and the other performances are happening, click this link.

There will be nightly projection shows at the Fountains of Bellagio.

The show will include 300 drones that will form shapes to showcase all 32 NFL teams. This will happen on Thursday and Friday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are inviting several Southern Nevada Youth Football organizations to attend a flag football game pitting popular esports and entertainment organizations Faze Clan against A.M.P. The game will take place at the NFL Draft Experience. A current Raiders player will participate in the pregame festivities that will also highlight girls’ flag football in Southern Nevada. Additionally, the Raiders are facilitating a $50,000 donation from the NFL to support Youth Football in Southern Nevada.

April is International Jazz Month and April 30 is International Jazz Day. The Jazz Outreach Center is providing a free big band jazz concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29th at Community Lutheran Church on East Tropicana Ave. The concert, titled “April in Paris Vegas” will feature the Las Vegas Youth Jazz Orchestra presenting their spring concert followed by our professional JOI Jazz Orchestra which is receiving rave reviews at each of its performances! The concert will also benefit humanitarian efforts for the people of Ukraine

Come celebrate the conclusion of Season V at “A Knight Like No Other” at Hyde T-Mobile Arena for the last Vegas Golden Knights regular-season game against the Blues at 4:30 p.m. Hear Carnell Johnson sing the anthem up close and get some pictures. Chance and Golden Bells will be there too! It’s a fundraiser for the Clark County Medical Society. Tickets are $200. Ages 21 and up only.

Free tailgate party at Tuscany Suites from noon to 10 p.m. There will be live music, sports, food, and craft beers.

Meet and greet with Las Vegas Raiders’ legend Rod Martin from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free water bottle for customers who make a purchase with their Visa card (while supplies last until May 1). Customers who purchase a New Era Draft Cap can add one of seven commemorative side patches (while supplies until May 1).

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior will be custom painting 38 draft picks live on stage from April 27 through April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m

SATURDAY, APRIL 30