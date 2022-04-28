LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrity Sports Entertainment will be hosting its Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic event in Las Vegas on April 30.

The event will be held on the last day of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The Draft will run from April 28 to April 30.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. at Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus, and will benefit “D Up On Cancer,” a public charity with the goal of showing celebrities and athletes compete with each other “while giving back in the name of goodwill.”

Visit this link to purchase tickets.