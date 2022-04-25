LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering up some important tips as a busy week begins across the Las Vegas valley.

The 2022 NFL Draft will hit the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 28, concluding on the 30.

LVMPD took to Twitter to release some reminders for those planning on making a trip to the Strip during the next few days.

The public is advised to sign up for entry to the many NFL Draft activities by uploading the NFL One Pass.

Police are also reminding the public of the prohibited items, which include but are not limited to, baseball or softball bats, glass bottles, firearms, toy replicas, and weapons.

Inflatable devices such as balloons and flame torches are also not allowed. For a complete list of prohibited items click HERE.

LVMPD also advises drivers to plan ahead for road closures and other options when it comes to transportation.