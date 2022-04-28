LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What does it feel like to have your name called in the NFL Draft?

“It’s what they work for their whole life,” according to Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed. “To hear their name by a team, regardless of how they grew up, where they grew up, what team they loved … It’s a special day for them, special day for their families, and then all their friends.”

Reed played college football in Kutztown, Ohio, and went on to a great career with the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s a lifelong dream, but a lot of work to be done yet after you get drafted,” Reed said.

Reed talked about the famous comeback game against the Houston Oilers in the 1992 playoffs.

The Bills trailed the Oilers 35-3 in the third quarter of a wild-card game before coming all the way back to win.

“It just goes to show you that you’re never out of it if you try and you go out and play and believe in yourself,” he said. “If you have the strength and the power to do things, you can always persevere through it.”