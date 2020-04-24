Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the High Roller run celebratory NFL light shows of all 32 team colors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy NFL Draft Day! The draft, which was supposed to be in Las Vegas, may not be happening here right now due to social distancing because of the coronavirus, but properties on the Strip are still doing what they can to acknowledge and celebrate the big day.

The Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the High Roller showed celebratory NFL light shows, highlighting all 32 team colors.

The light show for the Raiders’ colors is below.

The Eiffel Tower show started at dusk and will run throughout the evening until midnight (with a red, white and blue show in between).