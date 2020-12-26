New Orleans Saints’ Kamara ties NFL record with 6 rushing touchdowns

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks free past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27), outside linebacker Eric Wilson (50) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) on a 40 year touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title.

Wearing different colored shoes — one red and one green on Christmas Day — Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries.

Kamara equaled a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals.

“The offensive line gets the game ball for sure, kudos to them,” Kamara said. “Sean (Payton, the Saints coach) dialed it up, I did the small part.

“Today was a great day, we got out first goal, division title. Gonna take it from there.”

Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963.

The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583. They might have won by a greater margin if not for a pair interceptions of Drew Brees, one of them on a pass that deflected off receiver Emmanuel Sanders’ hands.

Brees completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games.