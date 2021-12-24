Las Vegas woman dies in Thursday night crash involving NFL player

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An NFL player was the driver in a Thursday night crash in Virginia that killed a Las Vegas woman.

Olivia S. Peters, who lives in Las Vegas according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, died in the 9:15 p.m. crash in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was driving the car, which crashed into trees along the road. He was seriously injured, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal Everett’s identity, but multiple reports — including a statement from the team — have named him.

Deshazor was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Everett, 29, is in his seventh season in the league and with Washington, according to NFL.com. He has played in all 14 games this year, mostly on special teams.

