Jets hire 49ers’ Robert Saleh as head coach

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 31: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has landed a new position on the East Coast.

The New York Jets are hiring Saleh as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saleh became the first ever Arab-American head coach in NFL history.

Breaking: The Jets are hiring former 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach, league sources tell @AdamSchefter.



The two sides now have reached agreement on a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/lMfODt5Z4O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

Last year, Saleh ran one of the league’s best defenses with the 49ers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets went with Saleh because of his leadership abilities.

Saleh joined the 49ers organization in 2017. San Francisco is now expected to promote LBs coach DeMeco Ryans as its new defensive coordinator, according to sources.

Saleh previously served as an assistant coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

49ers’ Richard Sherman congratulated his coach on Twitter.

“The @NYJets got a great one! Congrats to them!” he wrote.