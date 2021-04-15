Jets hire 49ers’ Robert Saleh as head coach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has landed a new position on the East Coast.
The New York Jets are hiring Saleh as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Saleh became the first ever Arab-American head coach in NFL history.
Last year, Saleh ran one of the league’s best defenses with the 49ers.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets went with Saleh because of his leadership abilities.
Saleh joined the 49ers organization in 2017. San Francisco is now expected to promote LBs coach DeMeco Ryans as its new defensive coordinator, according to sources.
Saleh previously served as an assistant coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.
49ers’ Richard Sherman congratulated his coach on Twitter.
“The @NYJets got a great one! Congrats to them!” he wrote.