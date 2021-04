SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers’ Kevin Givens is accused of attacking a man in Baltimore, TMZ reports.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 02: Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The defensive lineman was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault for the late February incident, according to TMZ.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The outlet reports that Givens has a court date next month.

Givens, 24, signed with San Francisco’s NFL team in 2019.