San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Javon Kinlaw has been activated by the 49ers after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement was made Friday.

The rookie defensive tackle was placed on reserve last week. A player placed there either tested positive for COVID-19, or has been quarantined due to potential virus exposure.