LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled to return to Las Vegas in early 2023.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority discussed the return of the all-star weekend on Tuesday and is expected to approve the over $1.7 million hosting fee required to hold the event in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Pro Bowl brought in nearly 30,000 tourists and generated an estimated $54.7 million for the economy, according to LVCVA. Week-long city-wide festivities for the Pro Bowl included events like youth football activities and a skills challenge.

The 2023 Pro Bowl would return to Allegiant Stadium sometime in February. The LVCVA discussed a possible date of Feb. 5 for the event.