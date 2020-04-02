NFL mulling over multiple draft scenarios

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: A general view of a video board as the Oakland Raiders pick is announced during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the NFL Draft won’t be taking place as planned on the Las Vegas Strip this year, the NFL is still moving forward with the draft, just not in person. The league issued a memo on Thursday, providing guidelines on draft-day operations for teams.

According to a story by Nick Shook on NFL.com, the two possible draft-day scenarios are as follows:

The first option is for clubs to operate out of their facilities, “subject to mandatory health and safety guidelines issued by Dr. (Allen) Sills, which will include limitations on the number of permitted club personnel at the facility and rigorous cleaning requirements.” The second option is for teams to operate completely remotely, in “personal residences, with a clear prohibition on any number of club personnel gathering in one residence.” Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer

Later in the memo, it stated the NFL with proceed with option one or two based on “several factors, most notably guidance from Dr. Sills, the CDC and the impact of any shelter in place or similar executive orders that are imposed in club jurisdictions”

The NFL also stated it is not requiring teams to move their Draft Day operations to alternate off-site locations, but teams are allowed to work from outside of team facilities as long as they follow CDC guidelines and the law. If the league decides the second option — requiring all club personnel to conduct draft operations from personal residences in isolation — “then no club will be permitted to operate from any club facility or off-site location.”

According to “Around the NFL,” the Saints announced this week they will be setting up their Draft Day operations in a local brewery, and will only allow people in after they have had their temperature taken at the door.