LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell offered 8 News Now an exclusive interview to discuss various topics including the growth of sports in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, presidents from the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Formula One, UFC, and Las Vegas Aces gathered at a Super Bowl brunch event at Caesars Palace to discuss the city’s growth in the sports world over the past few years. Goodell headlined the event and is thrilled that Las Vegas is now part of his league.

He praised the city and the people of Las Vegas who are helping make this the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

8 News Now asked the commissioner about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas and the many more to follow.

Roger Goodell: This is gonna be a special event for us as well as this community and I think it will show the world all the great things about Vegas.

8 News Now: This won’t be the last Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

Goodell: We’ll they’re clearly in the mix. But you know you have to perform to stay in the mix. I have no doubt that the Super Bowl will be extraordinary and it’s something that so many people are contributing to. I think it’s because you know how to do big events. You know how to embrace, you know how to make them bigger ultimately. It’s a community the people want to come and experience great events. I think this in many ways will set a new bar. We’d like to do that every year so that somebody tries to leap over the next year.

And I think this will be special for our fans. But as I said, I’m really hopeful that this community will be proud of this event when we leave.

The commissioner also talked about the future of the game, the former general manager of the Oakland Raiders, the late Al Davis, along with the international interest, and player safety.

8 News Now also asked him about the fun Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift interest in the league.

“Anything that brings attention to the sport in a way that it gives people a chance to sort of say, what is it about the NFL or what is it about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey’s relationship? It just creates more interest,” he said. “She’s performed for us in our kickoff game several years ago.

She’s an extraordinary artist, a wonderful person, and someone that I’m not surprised to see her success, but glad it’s part of the NFL, too.”

Goodell has served as the NFL commissioner since 2006.