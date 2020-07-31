NFL: Antonio Brown suspended for first 8 regular-season games; he’s accused of violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

​​LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Football player Antonio Brown has been suspended by the NFL. Brown was notified Friday by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones, that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Brown, who played one game in the 2019 season for the New England Patriots before being released, is an unrestricted free agent and may sign with any team. If he is signed before the start of the 2020 season, Brown would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities.

Brown’s suspension would take effect as of the final roster reduction on September 5. He would be eligible to return after the team’s eighth game.

As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment, and that he is expected fully to cooperate with his clinicians. Brown was advised that any future violation of the Personal Conduct Policy will likely result in more significant discipline.