LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new logo(s) Monday afternoon, then the Los Angeles Chargers responded with a logo announcement of their own.

Both teams will be moving into the new, $2 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this upcoming season. Total cost of their entire project (hotel, restaurants and other facilities is close to $5 billion.

The Rams have gotten some heat on social media because their logo looks similar to the Chargers logo of the past. Both teams are fighting for supremacy in the crowded Southern California sports market.