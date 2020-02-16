NBA renames All-Star MVP Award to honor Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO, Ill. (KLAS) — In an announcement made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the league will be renaming the NBA All-Star MVP award after the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed along with his daughter, Gianna, and eight others in a helicopter crash last month.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, winning the MVP award 4 times in his appearances.

“We are renaming our All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant MVP award.”



Adam Silver announces the NBA’s decision to rename the All-Star Game MVP award to honor Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/HuJgjopFbw — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 16, 2020

“I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first ‘Kobe Bryant MVP,'” Silver said in a press conference.

Silver also went on to say there will probably be other honors the NBA will discuss to honor former Commissioner David Stern, who also passed away last month.