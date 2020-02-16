NBA renames All-Star MVP Award to honor Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO, Ill. (KLAS) — In an announcement made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the league will be renaming the NBA All-Star MVP award after the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed along with his daughter, Gianna, and eight others in a helicopter crash last month.
Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, winning the MVP award 4 times in his appearances.
“I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first ‘Kobe Bryant MVP,'” Silver said in a press conference.
Silver also went on to say there will probably be other honors the NBA will discuss to honor former Commissioner David Stern, who also passed away last month.