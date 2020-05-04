NBA looks closely at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: A generic basketball photo of the Official NBA Summer League at MGM Resorts during Day 5 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NBA has put Las Vegas in its spotlight for a couple of different reasons recently. One, to possibly continue its 2020 season using Las Vegas casinos and arenas. Two, there is more talk of an NBA franchise landing in Vegas.

A plan by MGM Resorts and Casinos has been unveiled that offered for games to be played in controlled settings without fans at MGM properties in Las Vegas. The MGM has 3 arenas on their properties that would work. The MGM Grand Garden, T Mobile Arena and Mandalay Bay Arena. There are also many other arenas throughout the city, if needed.

As for an NBA team in Las Vegas, in a podcast recently former NBA center Shaquille O’Neal said, “I hear in the grapevine that there are a couple of teams for sale and one may be going to Vegas.” The statement was made during a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

One of those teams could be the San Antonio Spurs. The WNBA team from San Antonio moved to Las Vegas two seasons ago and has generally been seen as a success. The Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights has also joined the Las Vegas sports landscape recently.

The NBA Summer League has been held successfully in Las Vegas for two decades.