NASCAR is back in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR rolls into Las Vegas this weekend, but you wouldn’t know it. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced fans to stay away from the track.

The only way you’ll know that a race is on at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is if you happen to drive by the facility. No fans, no parades, no burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip.

But they are racing.

Jeff Motley, vice president of public relations for the speedway, joined 8 News Now with a preview of what will happen this weekend, along with how things have changed in the sport due to the pandemic.