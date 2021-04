LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 4-wide racing is coming to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, and nobody knows this sport better than the legendary John Force. He’s a 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion and 21-time champ as an owner. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has this exclusive interview with Force.

The Force family continues to dominate the sports with John’s daughters racing and winning their way to the top. Force talks about what it’s like to see his daughters compete and win.