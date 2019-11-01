Web Extra: Leah Pritchett talks drag racing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pritchett is in Las Vegas this week for the Dodge Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pritchett is one of the sports top drivers. She talked to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis.

At the NHRA Arizona Nationals, Pritchett broke the Top Fuel national record with a 3.658-second pass at 329.34 mph. Pritchett won her first national event on the professional level on February 28, 2016, at the Carquest Auto Parts NHRA Nationals in Chandler, Arizona.

The Dodge Nationals run all weekend at LVMS and conclude with the final rounds on Sunday.