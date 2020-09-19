South Point 400 to be held without fans at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is sad news for NASCAR fans in southern Nevada. The South Point 400, held annually at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will be run without fans in attendance.

The decision was handed down Friday afternoon by Governor Steve Sisolak. According to LVMS officials, a proposal to allow reduced capacity with strict social distancing guidelines was sent to the Governor, but it was not approved.

The race is scheduled for September 27.

Statement from LVMS President Chris Powell: pic.twitter.com/EhAt19ucrx — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) September 19, 2020

Race fans holding tickets for the South Point 400 triple header weekend will be contacted by the speedway ticket services department to discuss credits for future races or refunds.