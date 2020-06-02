Pole Position Raceway announces free races for high school grads

Las Vegas – (June 1, 2020) – Pole Position Raceway is excited to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. Sponsored by Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, local high school seniors can sign up and enjoy two free races this June.

“With graduation ceremonies being canceled this year, we want to do our part to celebrate the Class of 2020,” said Brad Mark, CEO of Pole Position Raceway. “Thanks to Chapman Dodge, we’re able to give these students something to look forward to this summer and reward them for all their hard work.”

To reserve your free races this June at 4175 S. Arville St, Las Vegas, NV 89103, visit polepositionraceway.com/las-vegas/, and click on the “Class of 2020 Free Races for Seniors” link located on the booking page. Students should plan to arrive on site 15 minutes prior to their reservation. State issued identification and senior high school identification will be required on site to verify registered name and waiver signature and class status. To ensure the health and safety of racers, Pole Position Raceway has implemented safety measures including kart and helmet sanitization between every use, minimizing occupancy to 20 guests every half hour, hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, and much more. To see the complete list of proactive cleaning measures at the facility, click here.