NASCAR returns to racing Sunday

Video – Ryan Newman (first race since horrible crash at Daytona), Ryan Blaney and Chad Knaus talk about racing Sunday at Darlington.
- NASCAR is back! The roar of racing will take over Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17th for the Real Heroes 400 (12:30 p.m. PT)
- In support of “The Real Heroes Project”, a collaborative initiative by 14 sports leagues, the Real Heroes 400 will honor healthcare workers serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
- This will be NASCAR’s first race back since March 8, when NASCAR Cup Series points leader Joey Logano won at Phoenix. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this race will be held with no fans in the grandstands and teams will follow strict social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of competitors and the local community.
- Sunday’s race marks the return of Ryan Newman, who was involved in a serious last-lap accident in the Daytona 500. He’ll be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. It also marks the return of 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.
- Erik Jones is the most recent winner at the “Track Too Tough To Tame,” as he claimed the checkered flag at last September’s coveted Southern 500.
- Sunday’s race kicks off a slate of seven NASCAR races in 10 days at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to action on Tuesday, May 19 at Darlington (5 p.m. on FS1), followed by a second NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington on Wednesday night (4:30 p.m. on FS1).