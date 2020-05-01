NASCAR plans May 17 return

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 23: An overview of the Media Center in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on February 23, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR announced that its season will resume May 17th at Darlington Raceway. This would be the first national series race of 7 that would be held in 11 days.

NASCAR plans to hold one day events at the tracks instead of holding practice, qualifying and other races on multiple days at a single track. The races would take place without fans and all competitors and crew would be tested for the corona virus.

The NASCAR season was paused following the 4th race of the season at Phoenix. Las Vegas is still scheduled to hold its fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway September 27.