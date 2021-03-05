NASCAR Driver Austin Cindric on Vegas race and his growing career

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR hits the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend and it’s a great opportunity to see some of the veteran drivers, and those who are up and coming with their careers.

Austin Cindric is one of the most versatile young drivers in the sports having come up through open wheel racing, rally cars and road courses, but has also shown that he can tackle the ovals in stockcars, winning the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2020.

Cindric, who drives for Penske Motorsports under the Carquest Auto Parts sponsorship, will be driving the Penske Mustang full-time in the NASCAR Cup series in 2022.