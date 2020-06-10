NASCAR bans confederate flag at races, Bubba Wallace speaks out

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 McDonald’s Chevrolet, wears a “I Can’t Breath – Black Lives Matter” T-shirt under his fire suit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota police stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR has decided to ban confederate flags at their events. The racing league sent the message out in a tweet on Wednesday. The flag was seen often at events, particularly in the southern states, with fans raising them on their motor homes and other vehicles.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who is the only black NASCAR driver currently competing has been outspoken about racial issues and NASCAR. He is set to race a specially designed car in honor of the movement tonight at the Cup race in Virginia.