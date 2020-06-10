NASCAR bans confederate flag at races, Bubba Wallace speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR has decided to ban confederate flags at their events. The racing league sent the message out in a tweet on Wednesday. The flag was seen often at events, particularly in the southern states, with fans raising them on their motor homes and other vehicles.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who is the only black NASCAR driver currently competing has been outspoken about racial issues and NASCAR. He is set to race a specially designed car in honor of the movement tonight at the Cup race in Virginia.