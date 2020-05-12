NASCAR announces starting lineup procedures, modified competition caution for May events

Denny Hamlin’s crew changes tires and refuels during a pit stop during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed sue to rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASCAR.com May 12, 2020 – NASCAR officials released information Tuesday about starting lineup and pit-selection procedures, plus a modified competition caution process to allow for more wide-ranging adjustments for upcoming events scheduled without practice or qualifying.

Three of the next four events on the revised NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be held without Busch Pole Qualifying to determine a starting lineup; only the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 will include time trials to set the field. The decision was made to host multiple events without practice and limited qualifying to restrict exposure and at-track time for crews in the wake of the coronavirus health crisis.

Starting lineup procedures for events without qualifying

When the series hosts its first event after the pandemic outbreak on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the lineup will be determined in part by a random draw for starting positions:

Positions 1-12 will be determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40 will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event, scheduled May 20 at Darlington, will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for two inversions:

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Pit-stall selection for the May 17 event will be based on charter team owner points, then open team owner points. Pit selection for May 20 will be determined by the finishing order of the May 17 race.

For the two NASCAR Cup Series events scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the starting lineup will be determined by:

May 24: Same-day qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600

May 27: An inversion of positions 1-20, then positions 21-40 from the Coca-Cola 600 results

Pit-selection for Charlotte events will be determined May 24 by qualifying and then May 27 by the results of Coca-Cola 600.

Modified competition caution process introduced for events with no practice

All three NASCAR national series will have a modified competition caution in the early portions of each race. Those stoppages will include freezing the field to accommodate longer pit stops, allowing teams to make more extended in-race adjustments that might normally be made during practice.

That modified competition caution procedure includes:

Freezing the running order at the time of the caution period

Granting the free pass for the first car one lap down

No wave-around rule will be in effect for the competition caution

Pit road opens to the top 20, then the next 20 on the following lap

Each car will keep its position at the time of the caution, provided it beats the pace car off pit road

The pit cycle repeats, with the top 20 then next 20 allowed to pit a second time

Teams that do not beat the pace car off pit road will lose a lap and restart at the tail of the field; teams that pit more than twice or outside of their designated pit window will also restart at the tail of the field.

The lineup will be reset according to the frozen running order for the restart

The competition cautions will occur at or around the following laps:

May 17: Cup Series, Darlington: Lap 30

May 19: Xfinity Series, Darlington: Lap 15

May 20: Cup Series, Darlington: TBD

May 24: Cup Series, Charlotte: TBD

May 25: Xfinity Series, Charlotte: TBD

May 26: Gander Trucks, Charlotte: TBD

May 27: Cup Series, Charlotte: TBD

