Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson helps United Way

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of NASCAR’s top young drivers took time Monday to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by distributing food through United Way of Southern Nevada

Gragson particpated in a Facebook Live event for UWSN and personally delivered food and donated 100% of the proceeds of the sales of his merchandise to the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. #UWSNCOVIDHEROES

Gragson has raced in the NASCAR Truck Series for the last two seasons and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona Speedway in 2020.