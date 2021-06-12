Kyle Busch takes 99th career NASCAR Xfinity Series win

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch has gotten his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

He stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish.

It was Busch’s 10th Xfinity win at Texas. He led six times for 94 of the 171 laps. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.

Busch has won both of his Xfinity Series starts this season.

Justin Allgaier finished second and led 23 laps. Cindric was third, followed by Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones.