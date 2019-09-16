Kyle Busch interview following South Point 400 (warning – language)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegan Kyle Busch finished 19th at the South Point 400 in his hometown on Sunday and he was not happy. He gave a short, terse (required) interview with the media following the race that has gone viral.

Busch hit the wall early in the race and he went down a couple of laps and never really recovered. Busch was the #1 Seed in the Playoffs going into the race, but has now dropped to 4th. Martin Truex Jr. won the race which was the first race in NASCAR’s Playoffs in 2019.

Drivers who have qualified for the Playoffs, as Kyle Busch has, are required to talk to the media after the race and it was clear that Busch was not thrilled about doing that. Twice Busch said, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” channeling former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch who said something similar during Super Bowl interviews in 2014. Lynch drove the Pace Car for the South Point 400 and spent time with Busch before the race.