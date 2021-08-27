Kurt Busch to join Michael Jordan race team in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Now, this looks like a nice matchup, former NASCAR Champion and Las Vegan Kurt Busch joining forces with former NBA superstar Michael Jordan on the race track. The 23XI (pronounced twenty-three eleven) race team, also owned by fellow driver Denny Hamlin has announced that Kurt will be their second driver for the 2022 season.

We got our guy.



Welcome to the family, @KurtBusch ✊ pic.twitter.com/COXghtHb1d — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 27, 2021

Kurt has more experience than any other driver in NASCAR, 22 years and almost 750 races. There were hints that he would retire after this season, but the video released by the team makes it clear Kurt will be back and driving the #45 car with the Monster Energy sponsor. Kurt will team with Bubba Wallace on the 23XI team.