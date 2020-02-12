Kurt Busch talks Daytona 500 and Las Vegas NASCAR races

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch is in Daytona this week trying to win his 2nd 500 mile race there. Busch, who is from Las Vegas talks with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about this weekends race and the upcoming race in Las Vegas the week after Daytona.

Busch is a former NASCAR Cup Champion (2004) and is a veteran driver on the NASCAR circuit with 2 decades experience behind the wheel in stock car’s top series. He has won 31 races in his career and will pass the 700 race mark later this season.

Busch has signed a long-term deal with Chip Ganassi racing to compete in the #1 Chevy Camaro. Busch is still looking for his first win on his hometown track in Las Vegas. That race is Feburary 21-23 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway