Kurt Busch to kick off South Point 400 with early appearance next Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The South Point 400 is still weeks away, but local NASCAR legend Kurt Busch is coming to Las Vegas in late August to kick off the promotion. The race is Sunday September 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch will be making an apperance at the South Point Hotel and Casino Tuesday August 24, 6:00 p.m. Busch is the defending champion of the South Point 400 and will be accompanied by South Point General Manager Ryan Growney.

The event will take place in the South Point Showroom and will feature a Q&A session with fans and there will be trivia, games, prizes, food and beverage specials and more. Fans must be 21 years or older to attend.