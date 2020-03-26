Indy 500 postponed to August 23

Will Power, of Australia, leads Simon Pagenaud, of France, though the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled for August 23. The official green flag time will be announced at a later date.

INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The GMR Grand Prix is moved to Saturday, July 4 on the IMS road course. It will be part of a double-header with the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR race was moved to July 4 at IMS for the first time this year. Drivers will compete on the same track on the same weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24, in its traditional spot on the calendar during Memorial Day weekend. The GMR Grand Prix was scheduled to be run on Saturday, May 9.

Tickets already purchased for the Indianapolis 500, GMR Grand Prix, Miller Lite Carb Day and Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend will be valid on the rescheduled dates.

All concerts scheduled for the original Indy 500 weekend in May are canceled. This includes REO Speedwagon and Styx on Friday, May 22, Luke Bryan on Saturday, May 23 and Martin Garrix on Sunday, May 24.

Fans who made concert-specific purchases can get a credit for any IMS event, including the Indy 500, or choose to receive a refund.