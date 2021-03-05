If Bilicki wins, Dollar Loan Center says it will pay off all Nevada loans

LAS VEGAS (March 05) – Josh Bilicki and Dollar Loan Center have announced that they will continue their partnership for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dollar Loan Center will serve as Bilicki’s primary sponsor on his #52 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7th.

“We’re going all in on Josh Bilicki this year,” says Chuck Brennan, Founder & CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “We love racing, and we love giving back to our loyal customers. So, we’re going to have some fun and if Josh wins this race on Sunday, we’re going to pay off the loans of every one of our Nevada customers in good standing.”

​​“I’m happy to have Dollar Loan Center back onboard for another season,” says Bilicki. “Chuck and his DLC team have been huge supporters of local dirt track racing, which means a lot to many grass roots racers like myself. I can’t wait to get to Vegas and wheel the #52 Dollar Loan Center Ford Mustang!”

Because a Bilicki win on Sunday would cost Brennan millions of dollars, he turned to long-time friend, casino owner, and sports betting legend Derek Stevens of Circa in Las Vegas to “hedge his bet”. “There’s only one joint in Vegas that I know would take that kind of action and it is Derek at Circa,” said Brennan.

“At Circa Sports we’ve always said our primary goal is to help customers get their bets down, no matter the size of the wager” said Stevens. “Chuck has always loved a good promotion, and we’re happy to take part by accepting his bet on Josh Bilicki to win the Pennzoil 400 to the tune of $10 million.”

The Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, March 7th at 3:30PM ET. It will be televised live on FOX.

*Open only to current Nevada customers of Dollar Loan Center with account balances in good standing as of March 4, 2021. No additional purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See detailed rules and procedures available online at www.dontbebroke.com or at any Dollar Loan Center Nevada branch. Visit www.dontbebroke.com/bilicki for more information.