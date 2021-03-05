Fans gear up for NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR is back in Las Vegas! Friday night, a weekend of racing gets underway at the speedway, with some fans in the stands.

More than 10,000 fans will fill these stands at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although there are health and safety guidelines in place, speedway officials say it will be a fun and engaging experience for everybody here.

“It’s exciting, we’re ready to be back to racing,” said fan Patrick Pernyak.

Drivers will be competing in front of a sold-out crowd each night this weekend, drawing in fans from out of town and right here in Las Vegas.

Pernyak set up an entire entertainment area outside his RV with TVs, grills and cornhole, to promote his business and enjoy watching the races.

“Last night, people were out and about, they’re walking around, they’re riding their bikes and scooters,” Pernyak said. “You wouldn’t tell there’s anything different. It’s social distancing at its best.”

Fans will have to follow strict health protocols while inside the speedway and in the RV area.

Gary McKay has been coming to the races for the past 20 years. As a lifelong fan, he says it is worth it to be back with his friends and family.

“It’s great to come back and see people here, because last night we met a bunch over on the other side and we sat and partied with them,”” McKay said. “They’re from California and we’re from Utah, it’s getting to be like one big family again like it used to be.”

NASCAR says the drivers will be bringing it up a notch knowing fans are back in the stands.