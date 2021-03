LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Slowly but surely, fans are being allowed back in sporting events in southern Nevada, The latest is the National Hot Rod Association races April 16-18 at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Good news! We've been approved to host fans at the @NHRA #Vegas4WideNats!



We will be operating at a reduced capacity, so we encourage all fans who are considering attending the April 16-18 event to get their tickets now!



Tickets➡️ https://t.co/B2qBnDMwRJ pic.twitter.com/Le4QqOrnSA — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 23, 2021

The exact number or percentage of fans allowed has not been announced. This event is the four-wide drag race that has become very popular with fans.

The recent NASCAR races at LVMS were allowed to have 15% capacity.