LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 23: A general view as fans watch Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford Mustang lead the race during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on February 23, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has announced that fans will be allowed at NASCAR race weekend March 5-7. LVMS General Manager Chris Powell made the announcement via Twitter:

Get ready for the BEST NEWS EVER!



We have been approved to host FANS for the #Pennzoil400 race weekend March 5-7! Tickets are on sale. Grab ‘em now: https://t.co/OGX9safu8i



#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yFmPOfQPYM — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) February 19, 2021

No word yet on how many fans will be allowed at the track for the races. Early estimates are that 20% of the grandstands would have fans. Capacity at LVMS has changed over the years.

