LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Costs associated with the Formula One race in November continue to add up, and the Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature will consider another request on Wednesday.

The Nevada National Guard has submitted a request for $330,933 “to cover costs associated with providing supplemental security and emergency triage services to Clark County” during the race.

The National Guard is also asking for $179,863 to provide the same services during the Super Bowl in February 2024.

Combined, that’s $510,796 from taxpayers.

In June, Clark County commissioners were asked for taxpayer funds to pay $40 million to cover half the $80 million paving and infrastructure cost for the race route. Commissioners voted 4-3 to enter negotiations with F1 regarding the request, but a decision has not been made.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is projected to bring an economic impact of $1 billion over a three-day event, but that didn’t soothe commissioners when they were asked to add $40 million to the project.

“What’s 40 million dollars? Well, I’ll tell you what, in our capital budget, that’s a lot. That’s somebody’s park, that’s somebody’s recreation center,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in June.