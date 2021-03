NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s car is parked outside Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson, Nev. Busch first went to the Ethel M candy factory with his grandmother. It wasn’t a tourist stop to the young Busch, it was a candy store and his grandmother let him roam the cactus garden and rewarded him with the craft chocolates. Ethel M is part of the Mars Corp., the longtime sponsor of Busch’s team. Busch will feature the brand on his car in Sunday’s race. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kyle Busch will feature a favorite childhood memory during Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

His car will feature the Ethel M candy factory that Busch used to visit with his grandmother as a child.

Longtime Busch sponsor Mars chose to feature its Las Vegas-based Ethel M brand on the car this week because Busch is also from Las Vegas.