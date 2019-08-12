Web Extra: Brendan Gaughan talks NASCAR and his celebrity bowling classic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR driver and local Las Vegan Brendan Gaughan announced today that he will be holding a charity bowling event Thursday September 12 at the South Point Bowling Lanes. Gaughan talks to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the event.

Proceeds from the inaugural event will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. Gaughan says drivers Clint Boyer, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch, along with others are schedule to attend.

NASCAR will race under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept 13-15th. The Sunday race is the South Point 400 and will be part of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoff Race.