MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players, staff test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (KLAS) — MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBS Sports, The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman reports a pitching coach contracted the virus weeks ago, though at least one player tested positive more recently.
The identities of the players and personnel who were COVID-19 positive are unknown at this time. It is also unknown whether anyone who tested positive was at a team facility or came into contact with other club members, and potentially spread the virus.
Read more on the story at CBS Sports.