MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players, staff test positive for COVID-19

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KLAS) — MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBS Sports, The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman reports a pitching coach contracted the virus weeks ago, though at least one player tested positive more recently.

The identities of the players and personnel who were COVID-19 positive are unknown at this time. It is also unknown whether anyone who tested positive was at a team facility or came into contact with other club members, and potentially spread the virus.

Read more on the story at CBS Sports.